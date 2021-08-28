Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 34,475 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

