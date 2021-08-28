Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 378,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.