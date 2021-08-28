Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $29.69

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

HPP stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 92,704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

