Zacks: Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.26). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

