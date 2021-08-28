Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez Sells 15,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPOP stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

