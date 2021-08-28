Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez Sells 15,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BPOP stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
