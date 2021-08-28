Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.87 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

