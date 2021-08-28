Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider James D. Hope Sells 32,177 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

