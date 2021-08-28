Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 204,811 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Islet Management LP increased its stake in Oscar Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 55,452.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

