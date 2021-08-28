Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 114.5%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 29th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.5 days.

OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

