Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Expands By 114.5%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 29th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.5 days.
OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.
About Ceres Power
