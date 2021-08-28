Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 36,902 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OKTA stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service lifted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

