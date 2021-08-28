Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in August

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the July 29th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $14.80 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

