FaraLand Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00008766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. FaraLand has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $3.99 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.00999964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.83 or 0.06690861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,810,549 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

