Bank Hapoalim BM Has $491,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $66.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.