Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 162,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

