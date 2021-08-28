Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 773 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 662.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

VFC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

