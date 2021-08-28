Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $90,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

