Bank Hapoalim BM Has $434,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

