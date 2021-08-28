Carillion (LON:CLLN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Carillion shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,330 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.20.

Carillion Company Profile (LON:CLLN)

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

