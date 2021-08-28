Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.95

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.95 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 101.99 ($1.33). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 958,446 shares.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of £369.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.59.

In other news, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,378 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

