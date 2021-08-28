Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 54 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $632.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $575.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

