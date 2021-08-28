Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $85.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

