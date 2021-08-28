Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 6,696 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after buying an additional 108,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $240.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.90. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

