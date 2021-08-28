iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

