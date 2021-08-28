GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 192.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 42,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 156,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

