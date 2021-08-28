Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

