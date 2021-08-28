Angeleen Jenkins Buys 25,000 Shares of RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Stock

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) insider Angeleen Jenkins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,750.00 ($31,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Get RPMGlobal alerts:

RPMGlobal Company Profile

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support; and technical, advisory, and training services to the resources industry, as well as laboratory gas testing services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RPMGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPMGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.