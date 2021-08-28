Angeleen Jenkins Buys 25,000 Shares of RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) insider Angeleen Jenkins purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,750.00 ($31,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

RPMGlobal Company Profile

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support; and technical, advisory, and training services to the resources industry, as well as laboratory gas testing services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RPMGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPMGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.