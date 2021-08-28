Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz Acquires 2,900 Shares

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 570,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,317.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jason Katz bought 2,030 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,577.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

