Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $14,497.08 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $372.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

