Stephen F. Burns Sells 417 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
