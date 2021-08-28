Stephen F. Burns Sells 417 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.