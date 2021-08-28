Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$11.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

Shares of HIBB opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

