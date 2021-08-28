Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $71.75 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

