Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,364 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

