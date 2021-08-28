Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

