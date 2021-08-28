First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $57.76.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
