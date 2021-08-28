Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PANDY opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

