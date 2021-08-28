ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $37.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

