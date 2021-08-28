Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $142,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.