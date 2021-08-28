Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.60 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $20.30 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

RPID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

