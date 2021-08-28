Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $35.57 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

