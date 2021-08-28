Creative Planning Sells 2,571 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

