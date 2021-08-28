Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.