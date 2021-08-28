Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.