Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $22.40

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

