Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $84.00

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 102,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Bunge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

