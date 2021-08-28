iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 62.3% in August

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 29th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.19 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

