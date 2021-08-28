KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $26.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several brokerages have commented on KNBE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,502.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $50,137,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

