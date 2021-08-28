Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $32.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.
Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
