Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

