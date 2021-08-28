Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.67.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

