Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

